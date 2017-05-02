Infosys to hire 10,000 Americans over two years

Infosys, India’s second largest software services firm, is planning to hire 10000 Americans over the next couple of years. The Bengaluru-headquartered company said it would open four new Technology and Innovation Hubs across the United States focusing on cutting-edge technology areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, user experience, emerging digital technologies, cloud, and big data.

The company said in a statement that these four hubs would not only focus on technology and innovation areas, but also serve clients in key industries such as financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, energy. The first hub, which is expected to come up in Indiana in August this year, will create 2000 jobs by 2021 for American workers and will help boost the local economy.

The company’s decision comes at a time when the Donald Trump led US administration has proposed measures to restrict issuance of H1B visas for highly-skilled workers and higher minimum wages for H1B visa-holders. including has been dependent on H1B visas to send on projects in the US to support the local team.

“ is committed to hiring 10000 American technology workers over the next two years to help invent and deliver the digital futures for our clients in the US. Learning and education, along with cultivating top local and global talent, have always been the core of what brings to clients; it is what makes us a leader in times of great change. In helping our clients improve their businesses and pursue new kinds of opportunities, we are really excited to bring innovation and education in a fundamental and massive way to American workers,” said Vishal Sikka, chief executive officer,

The company said it would also take the model of hiring fresh engineers from colleges and training them on its core technologies to global markets of the US, UK. will gradually step up hiring from US universities too.

“It is so good to welcome to Indiana, and to expand our growing tech ecosystem with the addition of their estimated 2,000 Hoosier jobs,” Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Governor, quoted in a statement.