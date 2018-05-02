Game of two: Tatas, JSW likely to corner 33% of Indian steel market

Private steel companies are seeing consolidation with nearly 17 per cent of the country’s annual capacity of 128 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) up for grabs. The ones waiting to be bought are stressed assets undergoing resolution in the National Company Law Tribunals (NCLTs).

And if the current trend of winning bids (some are in court) is anything to go by, the two big private sector companies — JSW Steel and Tata Steel — are set to control nearly a third of the steel capacity in the country and more than half of that of the top five players. This good ...