Gionee signs Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

handset brand has roped in Indian test captain as the brand ambassador. The poster boy for Indian cricket will be joining Bollywood actor who was roped in a few months ago. The announcement of Kohli's appointment was made alongside the announcement of clocking 1.2 crore customers in India.

has two manufacturing units in India and is continuously beefing up its brand and marketing initiatives with the aim to grow as much as 2.5 times in 2017.

As part of this, it will also be establishing 500 in India along with doubling their strength of retail representatives to 20,000.

Arvind R Vohra, Country CEO & MD, India said: "India is one of the fastest growing young economies in the world and takes immense pride in having India's biggest youth icons and as its brand endorsers. With the two of the most loved icons in India, our motto of Making Smiles is bound to create a new benchmark across billions of young hearts."

Kohli said: "I play my game with dignity and passion and apply the same rule in choosing my partnerships. comes across as a brand that has fueled by passion, determination and focus on innovating and performing, and with all of this have it's heart in the right place by giving back to society. Thus, I feel and believe that this association will go a long way. I am very excited to start this journey with Gionee."

has been expanding it's visibility through leading Indian personalities and platforms that appeal to youth, through avenues like sports, movies or music. This includes sponsoring cricket team Kolkata Night Riders, football club Shillong Lajong (part of the ISL), and Pro Kabaddi League for the last few years.