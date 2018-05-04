Godrej Properties Q4 net more than doubles to Rs 1.41 mn on robust sales

Realty firm on Friday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1.41 billion for the January-March quarter of last financial year on higher sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 625.9 million in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income also rose sharply by 84 per cent to Rs 8.48 billion from in the fourth quarter of the last financial year from Rs 4.62 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the entire 2017-18 financial year, the net profit increased by 14 per cent to Rs 2.34 billion from Rs 2.06 billion in the previous year.

Total income increased by 41 per cent to Rs 23.9 billion in the 2017-18 financial year from Rs 10 billion in the previous year.