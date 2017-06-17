Half a million sold in 50 days: Micromax Bharat 2 smartphones on a roll

Ultra-affordable usually make a mark for themselves in the price-conscious Indian market, more so when they are feature-rich and deliver the goods as promised. Riding the digital India bandwagon, home-grown electronics manufacturer Micromax’s Bharat 2 smartphone, seems to have clicked well with users, especially with a a price tag of only Rs 3,499. Going by the company’s estimates, the Bharat 2, launched in April this year, has already sold half a million units in 50 days, becoming one of the most sold 4G VoLTE-ready in the country.

The Bharat series of aimed at users looking to become first-time users. The Bharat 2 enabled the next phase of adoption in the country by hand-holding consumers to upgrade.

In terms of specifications, the Bharat 2 is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832 1.3Ghz Quad Core processor with 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM. The sports a 4-inch WVGA display and has 2-megapixel (MP) rear camera and 0.3MP front camera. The handset runs Android Marshmallow and is equipped with a 1,300 mAh battery.

Commenting on the success of the Bharat Series, Shubhodip Pal, chief marketing and commercial officer, Micromax, said: “At Micromax, we are working consistently to make technology accessible for our users. With the launch of the Bharat 2, we have truly driven the next phase of adoption in the country. In a short span of 50 days we have sold more than half a million Bharat 2 ”

He added: “We also believe that Bharat gives opportunity to kick-start a digital revolution, helping India progress. The company has further strengthened its distribution network from 34-35,000 to 60,000 outlets as a majority of users in this category are offline ones looking for compelling products that connect them digitally. Going ahead, we expect the Bharat series to account for over 40 per cent of the portfolio.”

According to a statement, the company is working on another compelling handset in the Bharat series – the Bharat 1, which will be a 4G-enabled The phone might see the lighter operating system meant for low-cost phones.