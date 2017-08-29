HCL Infosystems to raise Rs 500 cr via rights issue

The information technology (IT) services and distribution services arm of the Enterprise- HCL Infosystems- said the company's board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 500 crore from its existing

"HCL Infosystems' Board had, in an August 29 meeting, considered and approved the recommendations of its raising committee to go for a of shares to existing of the company as a mode of raising equity aggregating up to Rs 500 crores," said the company in a note to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

With the announcement, the company's stock price gained 1.7 per cent or Rs 0.8 to close at Rs 47.80 on Tuesday on the

As on June-end in 2017, promoters and promoters' group held 58.04 per cent shares at Info.

The company, which reported a net loss of Rs 55.12 crore on a revenue of Rs 684.2 crore in Q1, recently announced that it would distribute Apple products, including iPhone, in the Indian market. To meet this purpose, Info had, in December 2016, signed a non-disclosure agreement with

Infosystems is looking to expand its footprint in India after working with some of the leading brands of the country, including Lenovo, Motorola and Nokia, among others