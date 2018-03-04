Here are top three crucial elements for successful digital transformation Eighty per cent of business and IT leaders agree that their industries have been impacted by digital disruption, according to a survey by CA Technologies covering Asia Pacific and Japan.

However, most organisations are lagging when it comes to staying relevant and competitive in this digital economy as only 17 per cent surveyed have fully-formed digital transformation strategies All figures in %, Source: CA Technologies Asia Pacific and Japan Digital Transformation Impact and Readiness ...