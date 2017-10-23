Hindustan Zinc Q2 net jumps 34% jump to Rs 2,545 cr on higher output

JUST IN
Representative Image. Photo: Twitter @Hindustan_Zinc
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, India's biggest zinc miner, posted a 34 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, boosted by higher output and increase in metal prices.

Net profit rose to Rs 2,545 crore ($391.42 million) in the three months ended September 30 from Rs 1,902 crore a year earlier, said the company, which is a unit of Vedanta Ltd. 

Revenue from operations rose 52 per cent to Rs 5,309 crore, while income from zinc operations rose 45 per cent to Rs 3,903 crore.

Mined metal production in the quarter rose 14 percent to 219 kilotonnes, the company said on Monday. Hindustan Zinc also recorded an exceptional gain of 2.91 billion rupees in the quarter.
First Published: Mon, October 23 2017. 15:44 IST

