Consolidation in India's bourses is set to begin with two exchanges, Ahmedabad-based National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE) and Mumbai-based Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) considering the possibility of a According to sources, leading accounting firm (EY) has been appointed to do the due diligence and arrive at the valuation of the exchanges and share swap ratio, and perhaps to name the merged entity as well. The exchanges have as a common shareholder.

While is re-launching trading and NMCE, a running exchange with the benchmark contract as its niche, is falling short of net worth. These two developement have apparently acted as a trigger to the possible The proposal is a win-win for both the exchanges, as and have good synergy. ICEX, which had suspended trading in 2014, recently managed to meet the mandatory Rs 100 crore net worth criteria to commence trading. The second rights issue floated by the exchange helped it achieve this objective.

Sources say MMTC, one of ICEX's promoter shareholders, has conveyed to the exchange that it is not willing to participate in the latest round of rights issue. "This devolved rights have to be allocated to the existing shareholders or to new shareholders," said the source. Insiders say, " has already received offers from top Indian sight holders of De Beers, a leading diamond miner, to buy an equity stake in the exchange at a premium."

The board, however, has not yet taken a decision on allocating shares to new investors. The face value of the exchange's shares is Rs 5 and the existing rights is at a premium of Rs 5. MMTC which currently holds 15 per cent in the exchange may see its holding falling as it is not subscribing to the rights issue. has already received funds over Rs 100 crore, which allows it to the mandatory net worth requirement to start trading, as per regulations.

is not been able to increase its net worth to Rs 100 crore. At present it is Rs 75 crore. The key hurdle that the is likely to face is the fact that NMCE's promoters' stake is in an escrow after declared them not fit to run the exchange and that its main promoter is in jail. However, when the proposal for the of and is discussed, shares lying in escrow will be considered. Also, fresh shares issued after the swap ratio is decided will also go to the escrow. At present the promoter's case is being heard in the When contacted, a spokesperson of the exchange said, "The exchange's board has decided to consider the proposal for and acquisition." An spokesperson declined to comment.



has vibrant a contract segment in which farmers are actively participating, while has created ripples in the market with a proposal to launch the world's first ever diamond futures. It will be a compulsory delivery settled contract, for which the exchange has set up required infrastructure. In case the two bourses shake hands, the merged entity will have a presence in both agri and non-farm commodities, and an additional net worth that will help it invest for growth, giving it a larger room to achieve equilibrium.