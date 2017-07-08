IDFC Bank, Shriram Capital enter 90-day merger talks

IDFC and the Chennai-based on Saturday said they had entered 90 days of merger talks.

Under the tentative arrangement, IDFC Ltd will be the holding company of the merged entity; Shriram City Union Finance, the retail lending arm of Shriram Capital, will be merged with IDFC Bank; and Shriram Transport Finance will be a fully owned subsidiary of IDFC, which will also own 75 per cent of the life and general insurance arms of

Disclosing this, Rajiv Lall, managing director of IDFC Bank, said it was a “complex transaction”.

“This is an exclusive arrangement for 90 days to jointly explore a merger. No transaction has taken place and valuations have not been fixed,” said Ajay Piramal, chairman of

“This gives us an opportunity to create a financial conglomerate with a universal bank at its centre, whose focus will be to provide a full range of products to millions of small customers and entrepreneurs,” Piramal said.

The groups are clear that the merger should be beneficial for shareholders. “If it is not going to benefit all shareholders, we will not pursue it,” said R Thyagarajan, founder of the

After the merger, the mutual fund arm of IDFC would be integrated with Shriram Asset Management and could be listed, Lall said. Shriram Transport Finance, which has assets under management of Rs 80,000 crore and a customer base of 1.4 million, may be delisted, post-merger.

The merger would provide IDFC Bank, floated in October 2015, a deeper retail presence and the would benefit from lower cost of funds and the wholesale banking exposure of IDFC, said Deepak Parekh, former chairman of IDFC.

IDFC Bank’s network will expand by more than 2,000 points of presence through this merger.

The had backed out after applying for a universal bank licence in 2013. The Reserve Bank of India does not allow a non-banking finance company and a bank with similar business under one holding company. Post-merger, the transport finance arm will act as an independent NBFC.

Piramal clarified this was not a “backdoor entry” into banking by Piramal Enterprises. The RBI does not allow industrial houses to own banks. “We will follow in letter and spirit whatever the RBI rules and guidelines are. We are not so naive,” Piramal said.

Even as the holding company would be IDFC, the brand names of Shriram would continue, Piramal said.

The addition of Shriram City Union Finance will expand the assets of IDFC Bank by Rs 23,000 crore and by 4 million customers.

Once the proposal is cleared by shareholders, the groups will approach regulators. The approval process was expected to take 12 months and integration could take another 24 months, Lall said.