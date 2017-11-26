India should see over 20% equity return in 2018: Motilal Oswal

In an interview, Motilal Oswal, chairman and managing director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, tells Puneet Wadhwa that with Moody’s upgrading India’s sovereign rating and earnings growth coming back, the country will remain a hot destination for foreign investors. Edited excerpts: Moody’s has upped India’s rating, while S&P kept it unchanged.

What is your interpretation of their moves? Moody’s rating upgrade is a positive step from two aspects. First, India becomes a better investment destination from a long-term perspective. Given this, ...