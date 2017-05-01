Infographic: Samsung leads India's smartphone market, followed by Xiaomi

-
Market share of top 5 smartphone manufacturers
Overall, the mobile handset market grew by six per cent in the January-March 2017 quarter, with smartphones and feature phones contributing equal share.
Market share of top 5 feature phone manufacturers
"India's smartphone market is witnessing a focus shift in distribution strategy by major brands. Offline brands like OPPO, vivo and Gionee have now started focusing on online channels as well to gain extra market share," Countrepoint Research Analyst Karn Chauhan said.
Market share of manufacturers in premium segment
Shobhit Srivastava, Research Analyst at Counterpoint, said the ASP (average selling price) of smartphones in India increased by Rs 2,000 during the March quarter compared to the year-ago period.
