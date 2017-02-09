Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka's Rs 49 cr salary is highest among peers

N Chandrasekaran, Tata Son's next chairman, drew Rs 25.6 cr in FY16, including perks, variable pay

At a time when the information technology (IT) sector is grappling with a tough business environment and headwinds related to Donald Trump's policies regarding H1-B visa, founders of have flagged concerns over transparency and corporate governance, besides questioning the compensation package of Vishal Sikka, its chief executive officer (CEO), and the severance package to its former chief compliance officer David Kennedy.



Appointed as the MD & CEO from August 01, 2014, took home Rs 4.56 crore as salary in FY15, data show. For the full financial year 2015-16, Sikka as Infosys' CEO, took home Rs 48.73 crore as salary (including bonus and incentives), which is the highest among peers.



had reported a year-on-year (y-o-y) jump of 17% in net sales and 11% rise in net profit during this period. By comparison, N Chandrasekaran, TCS' former MD & CEO and Tata Son's next chairman, drew Rs 25.6 crore in FY16, including perks and variable pay, data show.



Here is a quick compilation by Puneet Wadhwa and Deepak Korgaonkar of how the salary payouts in the IT industry stack up.







