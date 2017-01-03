Ingovern asks Infy shareholders to seek more info on Kennedy pay

Bengaluru-based proxy advisory firm Ingovern Research has asked shareholders of Infosys to seek more clarity on the terms of David Kennedy's severance from the company. Kennedy, was the company's general counsel and chief compliance officer. On Sunday, Infosys told the exchanges that Kennedy had left the company after a mutual separation agreement it entered into with him. As a part of the separation as well as his employment agreements, Kennedy will receive severance payments of $868,250 plus reimbursements for COBRA (insurance) continuation coverage over a period of 12 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?