Ingovern asks Infy shareholders to seek more info on Kennedy pay

His departure might have been triggered by material events, the proxy firm says

Bengaluru-based proxy advisory firm Ingovern Research has asked shareholders of Infosys to seek more clarity on the terms of David Kennedy's severance from the company. Kennedy, was the company's general counsel and chief compliance officer. On Sunday, Infosys told the exchanges that Kennedy had left the company after a mutual separation agreement it entered into with him. As a part of the separation as well as his employment agreements, Kennedy will receive severance payments of $868,250 plus reimbursements for COBRA (insurance) continuation coverage over a period of 12 ...

N Sundaresha Subramanian