Insolvency reforms: Crucial year ahead for regulator

It has been a hectic first year for the insolvency regulator, which hit the ground running. A year ago, when M S Sahoo went to work in a small room in the building of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, there were not many to assist him. The board itself comprised only nominee members. The first whole-time member would join only five months later. But, Sahoo had tight deadlines. The government wanted the entire corporate insolvency framework to be ready by December 1. Sahoo recalls how active participation from stakeholders helped him beat that tight 60-day deadline. ...