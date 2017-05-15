iPhone 5S for Rs 15,499! Best deals on Day 2 of Flipkart Big 10 Sale

With plenty of discounts and exciting deals, opens its day 2 of the 'Big10 Sale', which will go on until May 18. The secon day of this huge sale will see a significant cut in the price of products like 16GB, which available at Rs 15,499, iPhone 7 and iWatch along with other electronics like and desktops, TVs, tablets, smartwatches and other gadgets.

In addition, is also offering 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 1,500) with HDFC Bank credit card. The offer is valid on a minimum purchase of Rs 6,499. Besides, there is a 30 per cent cashback, up to Rs 300, on payments done through PhonePe. Both these offers can be clubbed together.

Here is a look at the best deals on Day 2:

1. iPhone 5S



Apple, iPhone 5S Available for Rs 15,499, is an absolute steal with an exchange offer of Rs 14,500 and no-cost EMIs starting from Rs 5,167 per month.



2. Google Pixel XL, 32GB, 4GB RAM



Google Pixel

Starting from Rs 34,999 with a flat Rs 13,000 on all debit and credit cards. A no cost EMI from Rs 18,000 per month ios also provided to the customers. The customers can also avail of the exchange offer and get an off of Rs 29,000.

3. iPhone 7 Plus 32GB



Photo: Flipkart



Up to Rs 18,001 off and starting at Rs 54,999. Customers can also opt for the exchange of Rs, 20,000 and a special price of flat Rs 17,001 off.

4. Other Budget phones:

Moto G5 plus, Moto M and Samsung On Nxt available for Rs 15,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 14,900 respectively. Available exclusively on Flipkart, these budget phones also come with different exchange offers and easy no cost EMIs

5. Watch Series 1:



Waterproof watch

Starting at Rs 18,900, is providing a flat Rs 5,000 off on the smart watch and no cost EMIs from Rs 6,300 per month.

6. Core i5 Laptops:



Lenovo core i5. Image: Flipkart



Lenovo 310 Core i5 6th Gen is available for a heavily discounted price of Rs 37,990 with a special price of Rs 4,000 off (discount included in the price) and a no cost EMI starting at from Rs 4,222 per month.

7. Television:



Panasonic 43-inch Full HD LED TV is available at a discounted rate of Rs 27,999. With 43 percent off and free installation, this is the best TV deal available on

8. Air-Conditioners:



In a white colour variant, Sansui 1.5 tonne split AC is available at Rs 22,999 after a 20 per cent discount. Other ACs such as Voltas 1.5 tonne split AC and Carrier 1.2 tonne split AC are also available at Rs 27,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively