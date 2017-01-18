IT, pharma companies dominate business travel spending in India in 2015

and pharmaceutical companies accounted for about 60 per cent of spend in India in 2015 up from about 52 per cent in 2013, KPMG and FCM Travel Solutions said in a report today.

KPMG analysed travel budgets of top 100 Indian companies which spent around Rs 20,000 crore in 2015 on travel up from Rs 14,500 crore two years earlier. These account for around 11 per cent of total spend from India. The spend was the highest by IT and pharma companies and in line with their global expansion.

This covers expenses on individual travel and meetings, conferences and events and includes air travel, hotel bills and ground transport costs both in India and abroad.

Apart from IT and pharma, the lead spenders in travel are construction, automobile and metals and mining companies and together these sectors accounted for 82 per cent of spend in India in 2015 up from 78 per cent in 2013.

" We have also seen a high growth in travel spend from consumer durables, FMCG sector and from professional services such as consultancy and audit firms," said Rakshit Desai, managing director of FCM Travel Solutions. An another growing trend amongst corporates is use of online booking tools and apps developed by travel companies. These collate itineraries from various sources and help in both compliance and cost control but are still largely in use for domestic travel.

According to Global Association India is the tenth largest market with a spend of $ 29.6 billion in 2015. India is also expected to be the fastest growing market with 12 per cent growth till 2020 which is higher than 9 per cent growth reported between 2011-2015.

segment will also be impacted by good and services tax and demonetisation. With the passage of GST there is likely to be an increase in overall travel costs and demonetisation is expected to hit business class travel and travel budgets of small and medium scale industries.

"Demonetisation will enhance competitiveness of organised travel management companies to target smaller business travelers whose needs were otherwise not addressed by them due to price competitiveness offered by unorganised travel agents," the report said.