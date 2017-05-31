Company
Business Standard

Jet Airways names Delta Airlines VP Vinay Dube as next CEO

Dubey's selection is indicative of Jet's growing relation with Delta

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Vinay Dube, Delta Airlines, Jet Airways
(Photo courtesy: Delta Airlines)

Delta Airlines' senior vice president, Vinay Dube, has been named as the chief executive officer of Jet Airways.

Jet Airways board approved Dube's appointment at its meeting on Tuesday. The appointment is, however, subject to the approval of the government and regulatory authorities.

In its notification to the stock exchange, the airline commended Dubey saying that he was an accomplished aviation leader with over 27 years of international experience.

The post has been vacant since December 2015 when Cramer Ball quit the airline to join Alitalia. Jet's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Amit Agarwal has been acting as the CEO of the company since then.

Jet's former CEO was a nominee of Etihad Airways, which owns 24 per cent stake in the airline. Dubey's selection to the airline's top post is also an indication of Jet's growing relations with Delta. Jet Airways has extensive code share partnership with Air France-KLM and Delta and is also negotiating a commercial joint venture agreement with them.

Dube holds the post of senior vice president (Asia Pacific) at Delta Airlines and under him the airline expanded business in East Asian countries such as Japan, China, Hong Kong and Korea.

According to the compnay's website, Dube was instrumental in Delta’s acquisition of a 3.5 per cent equity stake in China Eastern Airlines and currently serves as an observer to the China Eastern Airlines board of directors.

