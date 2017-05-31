Jet Airways names Delta Airlines VP Vinay Dube as next CEO

Delta Airlines' senior vice president, Vinay Dube, has been named as the chief executive officer of





In its notification to the stock exchange, the airline commended Dubey saying that he was an accomplished aviation leader with over 27 years of international experience.



Jet's former was a nominee of Etihad Airways, which owns 24 per cent stake in the airline. Dubey's selection to the airline's top post is also an indication of Jet's growing relations with Delta. has extensive code share partnership with Air France-KLM and Delta and is also negotiating a commercial joint venture agreement with them.

Dube holds the post of senior vice president (Asia Pacific) at and under him the airline expanded business in East Asian countries such as Japan, China, Hong Kong and Korea.

According to the compnay's website, Dube was instrumental in Delta’s acquisition of a 3.5 per cent equity stake in China Eastern Airlines and currently serves as an observer to the China Eastern Airlines board of directors.