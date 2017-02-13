Jio to roll out mobile numbers beginning with '6' and '7' in select circles

Customers planning to get new Jio SIMs will have their numbers begin with 6 as the Department of Telecom (DoT) has reportedly issued the company the permission to issue 6-series mobile switching code(MSC), a media report said on Monday.

The new 6-series numbers will be issued in select circles including Assam, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. In Madhya Pradesh, Jio will roll out numbers with 7-series codes, while in Kolkata nad Maharashtra Jio will begin with the number 8.

According to media reports, beginning with 9,8 and 7 are on the point of exhaustion in the wake of a growing user base in According to the data, the subscriber base grew by 72.4 million to cross the 1.12 billion mark in November last year. Jio, itself, had 72.4 million users by December-end in 2016.