Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Mukesh Ambani's gas pipeline company's net worth erodes by Rs 7,966 crore
Business Standard

Jio to roll out mobile numbers beginning with '6' and '7' in select circles

New 6-series numbers will be issued in select circles including Assam, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Jio, Reliance

Customers planning to get new Jio SIMs will have their numbers begin with 6 as the Department of Telecom (DoT) has reportedly issued the company the permission to issue 6-series mobile switching code(MSC), a media report said on Monday.

The new 6-series numbers will be issued in select circles including Assam, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. In Madhya Pradesh, Jio will roll out numbers with 7-series MSC codes, while in Kolkata nad Maharashtra Jio mobile numbers will begin with the number 8.

According to media reports, mobile numbers beginning with 9,8 and 7 are on the point of exhaustion in the wake of a growing user base in India. According to the Trai data, the subscriber base grew by 72.4 million to cross the 1.12 billion mark in November last year. Jio, itself, had 72.4 million users by December-end in 2016. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Jio to roll out mobile numbers beginning with '6' and '7' in select circles

New 6-series numbers will be issued in select circles including Assam, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu

New 6-series numbers will be issued in select circles including Assam, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu
Customers planning to get new Jio SIMs will have their numbers begin with 6 as the Department of Telecom (DoT) has reportedly issued the company the permission to issue 6-series mobile switching code(MSC), a media report said on Monday.

The new 6-series numbers will be issued in select circles including Assam, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. In Madhya Pradesh, Jio will roll out numbers with 7-series MSC codes, while in Kolkata nad Maharashtra Jio mobile numbers will begin with the number 8.

According to media reports, mobile numbers beginning with 9,8 and 7 are on the point of exhaustion in the wake of a growing user base in India. According to the Trai data, the subscriber base grew by 72.4 million to cross the 1.12 billion mark in November last year. Jio, itself, had 72.4 million users by December-end in 2016. 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Jio to roll out mobile numbers beginning with '6' and '7' in select circles

New 6-series numbers will be issued in select circles including Assam, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu

Customers planning to get new Jio SIMs will have their numbers begin with 6 as the Department of Telecom (DoT) has reportedly issued the company the permission to issue 6-series mobile switching code(MSC), a media report said on Monday.

The new 6-series numbers will be issued in select circles including Assam, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. In Madhya Pradesh, Jio will roll out numbers with 7-series MSC codes, while in Kolkata nad Maharashtra Jio mobile numbers will begin with the number 8.

According to media reports, mobile numbers beginning with 9,8 and 7 are on the point of exhaustion in the wake of a growing user base in India. According to the Trai data, the subscriber base grew by 72.4 million to cross the 1.12 billion mark in November last year. Jio, itself, had 72.4 million users by December-end in 2016. 

image
Business Standard
177 22