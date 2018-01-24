JLR's performance to blame? Why Tata Motors is off the radar for most FIIs

Moderating sales growth amid macro economic headwinds and foreign exchange fluctuations at Tata Motors’ British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive, has been weighing on investor sentiment, making the stock less attractive for foreign investors.

The shareholding of foreign institutions in Tata Motors — including foreign institutional investors and American Depository Receipt (ADR) holders — dropped to the lowest in eight quarters at 37.7 per cent in the December quarter, from 39.9 per cent in 2015-16. FII holding was at a 10-quarter low of 21.9 per cent, ...