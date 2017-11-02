JSW Steel: Firm profit outlook will help sustain sentiment

JSW Steel may have seen a relatively soft September quarter but its prospects remain firm in light of the improving demand environment, as well as profitability and firm prices. While the company's production at 3.94 million tonnes (MT) in the quarter ended September 2017 (Q2) fell by about a per cent year-on-year, it was due to temporary disruption. Production fell short by about 300,000 tonnes due to goods and services tax (GST)-related issues in Karnataka iron ore auctions, water shortage in Salem and flooding at the company's Dolvi unit. However, JSW has put these ...