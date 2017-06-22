Karbonn unveils AI-based smartphone 'Aura Note 2'

Domestic smartphone maker Karbonn, on Thursday, unveiled the "Aura Note 2" smartphone with an (AI)-based solution at Rs 6,490.

"With this, we aim to enrich the experience of our users making fashion as effortless as it can be. A balance of simplified technology and innovation, 'Aura Note 2' will surely be a sought-after smartphone," said Shashin Devsare, Executive Director,

The device comes integrated with an app 'Vistoso' which allows users to search for an outfit by simply clicking its picture, with the engine of the app automatically recognising the print, pattern and colour of the outfit to give relevant results.

'Aura Note 2' runs on the latest 7.0 (Nougat) and is powered by 1.25 GHz quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage with expandable memory up to 32GB.

The capable smartphone is equipped with 13MP primary camera, 5MP front and 2900mAh battery.