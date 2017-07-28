Mumbai, 28 July Engineering major Larsen & Toubro reported a 46 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter to Rs 893 crore from the same period a year before. The Street estimate had been Rs 928 crore. Order inflow, however, fell 11 per cent to Rs 26,352 crore, lowest in three years, said Bloomberg, owing to lumpy orders in the comparative quarter. Consolidated revenues rose 10 per cent to Rs 23,990 crore from a year before, marginally better than the consensus estimate of Rs 23,850 crore. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and ...