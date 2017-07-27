L&T results: Street to watch out for order inflows, likely impact of GST

After the announcement of the engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) earnings on Friday, the Street will watch out for guidance on order inflow growth, the status of defence orders and impact of the goods and services (GST) regulation.

will announce its financial performance for the April- in 2017 on Friday. In a Bloomberg poll, nine analysts estimated Rs 928.4 crore of profit at a consolidated level and 10 analysts estimated a revenue of Rs 23,850 crore for the first quarter of FY18.

“A low margin and a high base in Q1 in the last financial year is likely to support a high earnings outcome for in the We estimate 10 per cent core business revenue and Rs 950 crore consolidated (+56% YoY) in June quarter,” said a JPMorgan report on July 10.

On the issue of the expected order inflow, the report said: “The weak order disclosures for the June quarter, so far, indicate that markets will be bracing for a year-on-year inflow dip. If orders fall 10 per cent, the management's commentary, around the timing of fruition of big-ticket defence/urban infrastructure prospects through FY18, will be important.” For the current financial year, according to management guidance shared in May, order inflow is expected to grow in the range of 12 per cent to 14 per cent, while revenue is expected to grow at around 12 per cent.

“In the management guidance on Friday, the street would look for details on any impact due to or expectation of any impact from in the coming quarters. In addition, visibility of defence orders in this financial year will also be key to look out for,” said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm who did not wish to be identified.