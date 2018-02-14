LG's MWC 2018 schedule is all about artificial intelligence in smartphones

-
LG Electronics is going to unveil a suite of artificial intelligence-based technologies designed for smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. The South Korea-based electronics manufacturer has confirmed that the company would showcase the new technology using the recently launched LG V30. The company has made it clear that it will focus more on such technologies than hardware and would bring it to more devices. Here is a list of features that the company would showcase during the MWC: Vision AI: Next Generation Image Recognition According to the company, Vision AI automatically analyses objects and recommends the best shooting mode from among eight modes -- portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset. This is something similar that we have seen in recent Huawei devices, which also features AI capabilities. Another feature of Vision AI provides shopping advice through smart image recognition by pointing the camera at an object.
LG’s Vision AI can automatically scan QR codes, initiate an image search or provide shopping options including where to purchase the item for the lowest price and other similar products that the customer might find of interest.A new low-light shooting mode automatically brightens images in dim environments. Instead of conventional methods of measuring external light levels, Vision AI instead measures the brightness of the actual image that will be recorded, resulting in brightness levels that are adjusted much more accurately. Voice AI: LG-Exclusive Voice Commands Voice AI allows users to run apps and change settings through voice commands alone. Working alongside Google Assistant, the Voice AI eliminates the need to search through menu options and allows for direct selection of specific functions.
