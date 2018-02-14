LG's MWC 2018 schedule is all about artificial intelligence in smartphones

LG Electronics is going to unveil a suite of artificial intelligence-based technologies designed for smartphones at the (MWC) 2018. The South Korea-based electronics manufacturer has confirmed that the company would showcase the new technology using the recently launched The company has made it clear that it will focus more on such technologies than hardware and would bring it to more devices. Here is a list of features that the company would showcase during the MWC: Vision AI: Next Generation Image Recognition According to the company, Vision AI automatically analyses objects and recommends the best shooting mode from among eight modes -- portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset. This is something similar that we have seen in recent Huawei devices, which also features AI capabilities. Another feature of Vision AI provides shopping advice through smart image recognition by pointing the camera at an object.

LG’s Vision AI can automatically scan QR codes, initiate an image search or provide shopping options including where to purchase the item for the lowest price and other similar products that the customer might find of interest.