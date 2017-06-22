Low-end handsets take backseat in India's smartphone journey

Consumers’ growing appetite for superior impacted growth of low end handsets in the country during January-March 2017 period. Data from analyst firm Counterpoint Research show, while the priced above Rs 8,000 has grown handsomely, low-end devices registered decline in volumes, despite the price sensitive nature of the Indian consumer While, lingering effect of the note ban episode has dented sale of below Rs 8,000 during the early months, an Rs 2,000 year on year jump in average selling price of the devices has played a key role.

While, average selling price of have been on the rise, its growth has only got accelerated in 2017. From Rs 7,670 (US$ 118), the average selling price of in India, grew to Rs 7,870 (US$ 121) in 2016. However, with a jump in spending in early 2017, it is touching Rs 9,750 (US$ 150) this year. Also, smartphone sale now increasingly driven by repeat buyers, growth in the low end price band is expected to remain low.

This has impacted the growth of home grown players, who have a dominant presence in the below Rs 4,000 and Rs 4,001-8,000 price segments. While, Reliance Lyf, which used to hold the fifth spot last year with nearly seven per cent share, continues to remain on top of the below Rs 4,000 segment, a 66 per cent fall in sales for the segment has dented its position too. Lyf’s share stands at 2.1 per cent, as per data from IDC. Lava, which holds the fourth spot in the segment, has lost share to due to falling sale of low-end phones, and now holds 2.2 per cent of the Same is the story for Intex and Micromax, who have lost their respective slots in the league of the top five.

While, it continues to be a topic of debate whether Indian consumers have moved on from value for money propositions, data shows, the Rs 15,001 to Rs 20,000 price segment grew fastest at 158 percent during the quarter. The category used to be considered semi-premium even a year ago. It is followed by the Rs 8,001-10,000 price category, now considered affordable, which grew by 77 per cent. The top five players in the smartphone Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and hold forth with their continued launches and wide range of offerings given its growing size. The segment now comprises nearly 15 percent of the in term of volume.

Increasing competition from brands like OnePlus, and has helped the premium segment grow by 35 per cent over last year. While, Samsung and Apple continue to hold the top two positions in the above Rs 30,000 price segment, repeat buyers have played a key role in expanding the segment beyond five percent by volume in 2017.



