and (M&A) activity scales six-year high in 2016 with record deal of $56.2 billion. While the deal value increased by 87 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to a new high since 2010, the volume declined marginally by two per cent. The year also saw the largest ever inbound investment of $12.9 billion.

EY's analysis shows a total of 867 deals worth $56.2 billion were announced during 2016.

The surge in deal value was on the back of twelve billion-dollar-plus deals totalling to $34.4 billion. The transaction for the acquisition of (98% stake) and by Russia's state-controlled petroleum giant Oil-led consortium was the largest in 2016 at $12.9 billion.

The oil and gas sector led in terms of the deal value, followed by the financial services sector. From a volume perspective, the technology, infrastructure and financial services sectors dominated, accounting for nearly one-third of the total announced deals in 2016.

The year saw 505 domestic deals totalling to $25.1 billion, the highest yearly value on record, accounting for 58% and 45% of the total deal volume and value, respectively.

According to the EY report, the significant momentum behind India's was driven by an increased consolidation across sectors as divested distressed assets in an effort to reduce debt. On the other hand, corporates with stronger balance sheets were seen deploying funds towards and consolidating their market positions.

The restructuring also emerged as an important factor for the robust M&A activity, with companies' focus on optimising their portfolios.

A total of 60 restructuring deals with an aggregate disclosed value of $7.7 billion were recorded during 2016, as compared to 44 such deals worth $4.3 billion in 2015. Some of the prominent examples include the merger of and — two subsidiaries of — and demerger of Better Value Fitness' gym business into a separate company, Lifestyles.

A total of 362 cross-border deals with a cumulative disclosed value of $31.1 billion were clocked in during 2016. While the deal value witnessed an increase of 127% y-o-y, the deal volume registered a decline of 10% y-o-y. Inbound activity contributed significantly to this surge in value, largely because of $12.9 billion Essar- transaction.

On the outbound front, the year clocked 158 deals with a cumulative disclosed value of $9.7 billion — registering an increase of 8% in terms of volume and 160% in terms of deal value. The oil and gas sector led in terms of total deal value, with two billion-dollar-plus cumulatively contributing $5.5 billion. The outbound activity for the sector is expected to remain strong as the national oil will continue to scout for E&P assets in CIS, Latin America and Africa.

The US sustained its position of being the most active cross-border partner with a total of 93 cross-border deals (50 inbound and 43 outbound), followed by the UK (21 inbound and 23 outbound) and Singapore (16 inbound and 8 outbound).

The momentum behind the is expected to stay robust through 2017, with domestic deal activity impacting positively on transaction dynamics. With scale expansion becoming a critical element of Indian corporates' strategy agenda, consolidation is likely to dominate the M&A agenda across sectors. On the inbound front, investments are likely to stay healthy given the attractiveness of the Indian economy. In addition, the recently announced proposal to abolish the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in the Union Budget FY18 will further liberalise the FDI policy and encourage foreign investors.