Mad rush for QIPs: Are companies building war chests for stressed assets?

India Inc is making a dash to tap the primary market to raise funds by way of qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and initial public offerings (IPOs) before the financial year comes to a close. More than 40 companies have announced their intent to raise money funds through QIPs in the last three months.

The mop-up could total Rs 400-500 billion, roughly two-thirds the amount of Rs 611 billion raised last calendar year, estimates suggest. IPOs worth Rs 130 billion are awaiting regulatory approval, while another eight companies have filed their draft prospectus with the ...