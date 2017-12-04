Maggi compliant with latest FSSAI norms, no ash added: Nestle after UP fine

FMCG major said on Monday that complied with the latest guidelines of food safety regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and it does not add any ash to its popular noodles.



District administration of Shahjahanpur, UP, had slapped a fine on and its distributors last week after had allegedly failed to pass the lab test and found ash content above the permissible limits for human consumption.



"Nestle wishes to categorically state that we do not add ash in any form whatsoever during the manufacturing process of its noodles," Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan told reporters here.Speaking on the sidelines of a CII event here, he said the company has received the order of the district administration and will decide on the future course of action after studying it."We are fully compliant with the latest guidelines which were issued in August-September this year..." he added.He declined, however, to comment further saying that "the matter is sub-judice".In June 2015, withdrew noodles from the market. It had relaunched them in November after it went off the market for five months due to a ban by over alleged presence of lead beyond permissible limits.