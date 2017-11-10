Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 profit beats estimates, up 25%

JUST IN
Revenue from operations rose 6.4 per cent to Rs 12,182 crore

Reuters 

The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 25 per cent jump in quarterly profit, beating street estimates.

Net profit for the quarter ended September 30 rose to Rs 1,332 crore ($204.73 million) from Rs 1,067 crore in the year-ago quarter. 

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 1,131 crore, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Revenue from operations rose 6.4 per cent to Rs 12,182 crore.

Mahindra shares were up 2.1 per cent at Rs 1,390 rupees as of 2:25 pm.
First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 14:36 IST

