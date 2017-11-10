Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 profit beats estimates, up 25%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 25 per cent jump in quarterly profit, beating street

Net for the quarter ended September 30 rose to Rs 1,332 crore ($204.73 million) from Rs 1,067 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts on average had expected a of Rs 1,131 crore, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Revenue from operations rose 6.4 per cent to Rs 12,182 crore.

Mahindra were up 2.1 per cent at Rs 1,390 rupees as of 2:25 pm.