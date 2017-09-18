Micromax expands Bharat-series; launches VoLTE-ready Bharat-3, Bharat-4

After garnering success from Bharat-2 smartphone, Micromax on September 18 expanded the Bharat-series with the launch of Bharat 3 and Bharat 4 smartphones. The smartphones are prices at Rs 4,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively. Both the phones will go on sale through retail channels starting today.

Designed to offer value for money, the budget-friendly smartphones are aimed for first time smartphone users or feature phone users who want to move to smartphones.

Here are the detailed specifications and features of the smartphone:

Bharat-3

The Bharat-3 smartphone sports a 4.5-inch screen with 2.5D curved glass on top for ease of use. The smartphone is 9.6mm thick, which makes it comfortable for one-handed operation. The smartphone incorporates a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5 MP front camera for selfie. The primary camera supports autofocus and has an aperture of f/2.4.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad core processor coupled with 1GB RAM. The Bharat-3 is powered by a 2,000 mAh battery, which the company claims to offer talk-time of up to 6-7. The device supports OTG and, therefore, enables mass storage, keyboards/mice, game controllers and camera controller. The dual-sim smartphone supports 4G VoLTE and runs Android Nougat out of the box.

Bharat-4

The Bharat-4 smartphone sports a 5-inch screen with 2.5D curved glass on top for ease of use. At 9.1mm thick, the smartphone is easy to hold and comfortable to use using one-hand. The smartphone houses a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5 MP front camera for selfie. The primary camera supports autofocus and has f/2.4 aperture size.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad core processor coupled with 1GB RAM. The Bharat-4 is powered by a 2,500 mAh battery, which the company claims to offer talk-time of 7-8 hrs. The device supports OTG and, therefore, enables mass storage, keyboards/mice, game controllers and camera controller. The dual-sim smartphone supports 4G VoLTE and runs Android Nougat out of the box.

Both the smartphones feature a smart key for taking screenshots and clicking pictures.