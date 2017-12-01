Microsoft rolls out Edge browser for Android, iOS download

Microsoft has officially released its Edge browser for Android and iOS devices, a month after unveiling its beta version.
"Edge browser was available exclusively to 'Windows Insiders' and required a PC running Windows 10 in order to sign up. But starting today, any iOS and Android users can download Microsoft Edge for their mobile device," Engadget reported late on Thursday.
Microsoft Edge brings better integration for Windows users to iOS. The "continue on PC" feature allows users to easily switch between their PC and iPhone.
The browser also includes access to favourites, history, reading list, and e-books.
According to The Verge, the software giant is planning to support tab syncing and the iPad at some point in the future.
However, both features are unlikely to arrive until next year. Microsoft Edge browser for Android and iOS can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.
