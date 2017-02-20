Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Ambuja's Q4 net up 60% due to lower taxes and energy costs
Business Standard

Mind the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, warns Satya Nadella

Bill Gates called for levying taxes on robots that take away jobs of people; slow down automation

Ayan Pramanik  |  Bengaluru 

satya, nadella, Microsoft, Flipkart, EkStep
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in discussion with EkStep Co-Founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani and Flipkart co-founder and CEO Binny Bansal (R)

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella has warned that embracing artificial intelligence without reskilling people will have an impact on jobs, even as it has displayed efficiency in delivery of government services.

“I think it is an exciting future, but at the same time you have to be very mindful of the impact of AI on jobs. That’s why I want to make sure some of the skilling work we are doing in India is going to help people,” said Nadella at an interaction with the architect of Aadhaar Nandan Nilekani.

Nadella’s comments come in the wake of Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ call for levying taxes on robots that take away jobs from people. Nadella pointed out that Microsoft had been able to use artificial intelligence to improve efficiency in government services in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

The India-born CEO of Microsoft is on a three-day visit to pitch Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform as it plays catch-up with the web services of Amazon in the country. He signed a deal with Flipkart to host its services on Azure. So far, over 2,000 startups host their services on the Microsoft platform and use its tools.

Reliance Jio could not have reached 100 million subscribers without using Aadhaar to identify users and the government had saved as much as $5 billion in subsidies using the Aadhaar backbone, Nilekani said.

“People can leverage data to improve their lives, for that you need to build an architecture where millions of people can access the data. We really see this as a transformational journey for the next decade,” said Nilekani.

“If all these technologies can be used for empowerment they will become more acceptable because one of the challenges in the West is AI, and all these are going to knock down jobs,” he added.

“The centre of entrepreneurial energy in India for us is all around the cloud. It is fantastic, we have big brands like Oyo Rooms using Azure. We have seen a cross-section of startups - payment infrastructure and diagnostic startups - using the cloud. The energy is tremendous,” said Nadella.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Mind the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, warns Satya Nadella

Bill Gates called for levying taxes on robots that take away jobs of people; slow down automation

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella has warned that embracing artificial intelligence without reskilling people would have an impact on jobs, even as it has shown efficiency in delivery of services by the government in India."I think it is an exciting future, but at the same time you have to be very mindful of the impact of AI on jobs. That's why I want to make sure in my case some of the skilling work we are doing even in India are going to help people," said Nadella at an interaction with the architect of Aadhaar Nandan Nilekani.Nadella's comments comes in the wake of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who has called for levying taxes on robots that take away jobs of people and even advocated slow down the speed of automation. He also pointed that in countries such as India, Microsoft has been able to use artificial intelligence to improve efficiency in government services in states such as Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. The Indian-born CEO of Microsoft is on a three-day visit to pitch ..
Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella has warned that embracing artificial intelligence without reskilling people will have an impact on jobs, even as it has displayed efficiency in delivery of government services.

“I think it is an exciting future, but at the same time you have to be very mindful of the impact of AI on jobs. That’s why I want to make sure some of the skilling work we are doing in India is going to help people,” said Nadella at an interaction with the architect of Aadhaar Nandan Nilekani.

Nadella’s comments come in the wake of Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ call for levying taxes on robots that take away jobs from people. Nadella pointed out that Microsoft had been able to use artificial intelligence to improve efficiency in government services in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

The India-born CEO of Microsoft is on a three-day visit to pitch Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform as it plays catch-up with the web services of Amazon in the country. He signed a deal with Flipkart to host its services on Azure. So far, over 2,000 startups host their services on the Microsoft platform and use its tools.

Reliance Jio could not have reached 100 million subscribers without using Aadhaar to identify users and the government had saved as much as $5 billion in subsidies using the Aadhaar backbone, Nilekani said.

“People can leverage data to improve their lives, for that you need to build an architecture where millions of people can access the data. We really see this as a transformational journey for the next decade,” said Nilekani.

“If all these technologies can be used for empowerment they will become more acceptable because one of the challenges in the West is AI, and all these are going to knock down jobs,” he added.

“The centre of entrepreneurial energy in India for us is all around the cloud. It is fantastic, we have big brands like Oyo Rooms using Azure. We have seen a cross-section of startups - payment infrastructure and diagnostic startups - using the cloud. The energy is tremendous,” said Nadella.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Mind the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, warns Satya Nadella

Bill Gates called for levying taxes on robots that take away jobs of people; slow down automation

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella has warned that embracing artificial intelligence without reskilling people will have an impact on jobs, even as it has displayed efficiency in delivery of government services.

“I think it is an exciting future, but at the same time you have to be very mindful of the impact of AI on jobs. That’s why I want to make sure some of the skilling work we are doing in India is going to help people,” said Nadella at an interaction with the architect of Aadhaar Nandan Nilekani.

Nadella’s comments come in the wake of Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ call for levying taxes on robots that take away jobs from people. Nadella pointed out that Microsoft had been able to use artificial intelligence to improve efficiency in government services in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

The India-born CEO of Microsoft is on a three-day visit to pitch Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform as it plays catch-up with the web services of Amazon in the country. He signed a deal with Flipkart to host its services on Azure. So far, over 2,000 startups host their services on the Microsoft platform and use its tools.

Reliance Jio could not have reached 100 million subscribers without using Aadhaar to identify users and the government had saved as much as $5 billion in subsidies using the Aadhaar backbone, Nilekani said.

“People can leverage data to improve their lives, for that you need to build an architecture where millions of people can access the data. We really see this as a transformational journey for the next decade,” said Nilekani.

“If all these technologies can be used for empowerment they will become more acceptable because one of the challenges in the West is AI, and all these are going to knock down jobs,” he added.

“The centre of entrepreneurial energy in India for us is all around the cloud. It is fantastic, we have big brands like Oyo Rooms using Azure. We have seen a cross-section of startups - payment infrastructure and diagnostic startups - using the cloud. The energy is tremendous,” said Nadella.

image
Business Standard
177 22