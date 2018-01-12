MMTC plans a full-fledged portal for transaction of gold and silver

State owned entity MMTC Ltd has decided to go for revamp of its e-commerce operations. The company has plans to put in place a full-fledged portal for transaction of and "The idea is to expand the retail footprint for and MMTC wants to reach out to a wider customer base through a dedicated portal for bullion transactions. Though we have a site for e-procurement, it needs to be substantially upgraded”, said a senior MMTC executive. MMTC has already invited e-bids for deployment of COTS (Commercial Off the Shelf) software for its planned e-commerce portal. The selected bidder would be responsible for retail operations, customisation and deployment of COTS software on cloud with maintenance for five years. The bidder to be eligible, should be a company registered in India under the Act, with registered office and operations in the country. The minimum turnover of the bidder should not be less than Rs one crore for each of the last three financial years in the field of e-commerce platform development and maintenance. Also, its net worth needs to be positive for each of the last three fiscal years. The scope of work includes deployment of COTS software including its integration with payment gateway and mobile application. MMTC envisages the completion of implementation of the project within 16 weeks from the start date. On the e-commerce site, MMTC's customers would be able to search for products by using different keywords like name and category. The site would also offer the customers the advanced search option. The site envisages a temporary shopping cart for guests and permanent shopping cart for the customers.

The customers would be able to view the shipping prices for their purchased products on the website. That apart, customers would be able to make payments for the purchased products on the website by using integrated payment gateway given by the client. The website would be integrated with various social networking sites like twitter and facebook.