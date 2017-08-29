Nandan Nilekani vs Vishal Sikka: A check on Infosys' performance

After a spearheading when the Indian information technology (IT) industry and were building a platform to achieve global standards between March 2002 and April 2007, Nandan Nilekani has returned to the company's fold again as its non-executive chairman. The move follows the sudden exit of Vishal Sikka as the MD & CEO last week.

Though drawing a strict comparison in Infosys' performance under the two CEOs - Sikka and Nilekani - is not possible as the company is operating under different domestic and global economic environment and the duration of stay at the helm, Nilekani's record at the helm is stellar.

Under Nilekani's stewardship, Infosys' total income on a consolidated basis grew 280% betweeen March 2003 - March 2007, ACE Equity data show. Profit after tax (PAT), too, grew at a brisk pace - up 282% in five years. During this five-year period, outperformed the NiftyIT index by a wide margin with a gain of nearly 280% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Nifty IT index shed 65% during this period, while the benchmark Nifty50 moved up 338%.

Based on key metrics, here is a quick look at how performed under Nandan Nilekani and Vishal Sikka.