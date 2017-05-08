Natco Pharma launches generic hepatitis C drug in India

today said it has launched generic sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg tablets, used for treatment of chronic hepatitis C, in India.

The company has launched a generic version of sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg fixed dose combination in India under the brand name 'Velpanat', said in a BSE filing.

The company's product is generic version of Gilead Sciences Inc's Epclusa tablets.

Epclusa is used to treat adults with chronic genotype 1 to 6 with or without cirrhosis, said.

Natco priced its generic tablets at an MRP of Rs 18,500 for a bottle of 28 tablets in India, the company said.

The company, "has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc to manufacture and sell generic versions of its chronic medicines in 101 developing countries, it added.

