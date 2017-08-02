NCLT admits insolvency petition against Essar Steel

In another setback for Essar Steel, the Ahmedabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted the insolvency petition against the defaulter company filed by lenders State Bank of India (SBI) and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) in a common order.

Through the order, the bench rejected Essar Steel's plea to not initiate insolvency proceedings against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016, since a debt-restructuring plan was underway with the lenders.

The tribunal bench, chaired by Justice Bikki Raveendra Babu, appointed SBI-nominated Satish Kumar Gupta of Alvarez and Marsal India as the interim resolution professional (IRP) for London-based lender SCB's counsel had sought appointment of EY's partner Dinkar Tiruvannadapuram Venkatasubramanian as the IRP.

SCB and SBI had independently filed applications for initiating insolvency proceedings against at NCLT's Ahmedabad bench for outstanding dues of over Rs 34,000 crore.

Earlier, had challenged these proceedings in the Gujarat High Court, which dismissed the company's petition, thereby paving way for initiating the process at

The SBI-led consortium forms 93 per cent of the total Rs 45,000-crore debt owed by Essar Steel, of which Rs 32,864 crore has been declared bad as on 31, March 2017. On the other hand, the company had defaulted on its guarantee for SCB's loan to its Mauritius-based subsidiary Offshore worth Rs 3,700 crore.

is part of the 12 corporate debtor that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified as large defaulters based on the criteria of at least Rs 5,000-crore of debt exposure, of which 60 per cent has been termed bad by lenders.

Essar Steel's plea, which was rejected by under the Wednesday's order, was also based on grounds that the company's operations would be affected due to insolvency proceedings. On Wednesday, the company's counsel was, however, not forthcoming on whether would challenge the order in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

As per its petition, the company had a crude steel capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum, for which it has several long-term contracts with central and state entities for the supply of raw materials and critical production consumables essential for running Essar Steel's manufacturing facilities , the counsel argued. As per the company, at 80 per cent production capacity, expects a turnover of over Rs 25,000 crore for FY17-18.

On 26 July, with the conclusion of arguments by petitioners State Bank of India (SBI) and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) against Essar Steel, the Ahmedabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) reserved its order on insolvency proceedings against the corporate debtor company.

Earlier, in an 83-page long order, the single judge bench of Justice S G Shah of Gujarat HC had ordered that no relief would be granted to in its petition to quash proceedings initiated against it by SBI-led 22 banks consortium as well as SCB, thereby paving way for the to admit the filings against the company by its lenders.

On July 4, 2017, had challenged in Gujarat HC SBI and SCB's petition of insolvency proceedings initiated against it at NCLT, following a RBI directive through the apex bank's June 13 dated press release.

During the ongoing hearing at Gujarat HC, RBI counsel had countered Essar Steel's argument that the Rs 5,000 crore of outstanding debt was arbitrary by maintaining that the apex bank had adopted "scientific criteria" to select the 12 non-performing accounts (NPAs) that form 25 per cent of the total Rs 1.28 lakh crore worth of in the Indian banking system.

Now, with the admission of the insolvency petition by NCLT, it would result in the dissolution of Essar Steel's board of directors on the appointment of the IRP.

Under IBC 2016, the interim resolution professional gets 180 days to come up with a workable solution for the company so that it can repay its loans. This timeline can be extended by another 90 days. If the company failed to come up with a solution within the 270 days, a liquidator would be appointed.