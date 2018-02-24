Pharma firms set to bring international drugs to India for niche therapies

India might be the largest supplier of to the United States, some homegrown healthcare and pharma firms, however, have off late woken up to the opportunity of bringing in to India for niche therapies. Ahmedabad-based Group has taken the licensing route to bring in clinically proven products in probiotics, pharmabiotics, nutraceuticals and phytopharmaceuticals (sourced from botanical extracts) from international firms and then launch them under their own brands in India. Sundyota has also tied up with leading pharma players like Abbott India, Zydus Cadila, Alkem, Cipla, USV Pharma, Mankind Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, among others for the same set of products which these players can unveil under their own brands. Banking on these new local tie-ups, the firm expects to touch a turnover of Rs 5 billion in the next five years (from a current Rs 1.1 billion in FY18). Sundyota has partnered with international like (world's largest yeast manufacturing company), Spannish BioiBerica, French firm Ingredia Nutritional, Germany's Finzelberg, Italian Probiotical and others to source these products. It has licensing agreements for over 70 products and has launched 21 products in the Indian market so far. Dinesh Arora, Managing Director and CEO of said that as a firm they are able to reach out to around 60,000 doctors, and through the tie-ups with big pharma, they are able to cater to a wider audience and increase the 'noise level' around these new molecules. "We manufacture and sell the products to these firms, who in turn, sell them under their own brands," Arora also added that it is spending at least Rs 850 million out of internal accruals to set up a new formulations facility near Ahmedabad (especially for pro-biotics and nutraceuticals). Interestingly, these products (women health, joint and tendon care, stress management, metabolic health, child immunity, cosmetology etc) are not pharmaceutical products as they are not sourced from synthetic chemicals. Sundyota's products need the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) nod for manufacturing and marketing in India. "The big pharma firms are using them as supplementary or support medication with their core therapies. Like we have for diabetics where the species and strain are customised to suit specific needs," Arora claimed. Bengaluru-based venture capital-promoted Sayre Therapeutics, which is working in the area of and treatment in India by bringing in international drugs, medical devices and diagnostics, is aiming for a spot among the top five players in oncology in the next five years. The business in India is estimated to be around $500 million and is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-11 per cent. The is estimated to be seven-eight per cent of the drugs business. Pvt Ltd was incorporated in 2015 with venture capitalists investing around Rs 248 million. The company had started with a niche therapy area for tumour lysis syndrome (TLS), which had one innovator company drug and a generic player.

It approached the generic player to market their product. After Sayre launched, more players came into the segment. Sayre, however, is the market leader.