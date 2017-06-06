Company
No way to cheer up for liquor industry

Push for prohibition, lack of space in cities to shift shops along highways leave firms reeling

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

India’s move to be austere when it comes to its drinking habits seems to be driving liquor companies up against a wall. After seeing its slowest growth in over a decade in 2016-17, the new financial year appears not to hold much promise for the country's liquor majors. The cumulative sales decline due to the ban on serving alcohol 500 metres from highways, which came into effect on April 1, as well as prohibition in states such as Bihar, is 10 per cent for the months of April and May 2017, persons in the know have told Business Standard. The forecast is that ...

