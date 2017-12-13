Ola ties up with L&T Hyderabad Metro Limited

Indian cab hailing company Ola has announced a strategic partnership with L&T (Hyderabad) Metro Rail Limited to provide its integrated service, including Ola Money, to the metro rail passengers.The partnership will also enable on-ground integration as commuters will be able to book a cab with the assistance of Ola representatives stationed at Ola kiosks within the stations' premises.

"The Hyderabad Metro project will add muscle to the city's transportation infrastructure and we are proud to lend our support by integrating our various services on-line as well as on-ground. Over the last year, we have been integrating our smart mobility solutions with public utilities like railway stations, airports and metro stations," said Saurabh Mishra, Ola, director (alliances).

Ola has recently partnered with Rapid Metro Gurgaon, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to equip key metro stations with dedicated Ola kiosks. Earlier this year, Ola announced a similar partnership with Ajmer Junction Railway Division, South Western Railway and Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore to offer seamless on-road travel experience for customers and driver partners, according to the company.