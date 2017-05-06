Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Jet accused of harassing flier: 'Do whatever you want,' SC ex-lawyer told
Business Standard

OnePlus 5 coming next month? Here's all we know about the smartphone so far

From dual set-up rear camera to other specs, internet is inundated with buzz and leaks on the device

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Representative image
Representative image

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is set to soon unveil the next iteration of its flagship device OnePlus 5. The company’s announcement came from CEO Pete Lau in the form of an illustrative image suggesting the development progress on the new OnePlus device, on Chinese social networking website Weibo.

Even as the official launch of the OnePlus 5 is days away, the features, specifications, camera samples and even the price of the smartphone have surfaced online.

Business Standard compiles the latest details of the OnePlus 5 as available online:

The name

Oneplus 5 leaked specifications
The next iteration of the flagship device from the stable of OnePlus would be named OnePlus 5. This, however, is yet to be confirmed by the company. In Chinese culture, numeric 4 is considered bad omen, so the buzz is that the smartphone manufacturer would skip number 4, and the device coming after OnePlus 3 would bear the OnePlus 5 moniker. 

Display

According to the specifications leaked through online retailer Oppo mart, the OnePlus 5 smartphone is to carry the legacy 5.5-inch screen size but with a major bump in screen resolution. The smartphone screen would be raised to quad-HD resolution from the full-HD resolution standard across all OnePlus devices so far.

Camera

OnePlus 5 camera details
Recently, an India Today news report revealed that the OnePlus 5 would feature a dual-camera set-up at the rear. This has also been mentioned in the specifications revealed by Oppo mart. Shedding more light on camera details, the online mobile phone retailer reveals that the smartphone would feature dual 12-megapixel (MP) camera at the rear and an 8 MP camera at the front. 

Not just camera specifications, some images said to have been clicked by OnePlus 5 also emerged on the internet and were shared by True-Tech. The device make and model number in the images’ EXIF information shows OnePlus 5.

Here is a photo gallery of the images that are ssaid to have been taken using the OnePlus 5:

Processor

OnePlus has a history of using the best of Qualcomm’s processor in smartphones. In the same tradition, one might assume that the next flagship from OnePlus would feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, the latest SoC from Qualcomm.

Storage and RAM

The OnePlus 5 is touted to feature 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB of RAM in the base model. This could go up to 256 GB of internal memory with 8GB of RAM. Though the leaked specifications mention 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB RAM, there are chances that the specifications take note of just one variant; there could be more variants with higher internal storage and memory launching alongside or later than OnePlus 5 (the same way as the company launched OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T).

Software

The OnePlus 5 is speculated to boot Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. For international version, the device might run Oxygen OS – stock Android with value additions from OnePlus – and Hydrogen OS in China.

Tentative launch date

The Oppo mart is currently showing June 2017 as the estimated time of OnePlus 5 deliveries. Even a Verge news report shows that the smartphone might launch sometime this summer.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

OnePlus 5 coming next month? Here's all we know about the smartphone so far

From dual set-up rear camera to other specs, internet is inundated with buzz and leaks on the device

From dual set-up rear camera to other specs, internet is inundated with buzz and leaks on the device
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is set to soon unveil the next iteration of its flagship device OnePlus 5. The company’s announcement came from CEO Pete Lau in the form of an illustrative image suggesting the development progress on the new OnePlus device, on Chinese social networking website Weibo.

Even as the official launch of the OnePlus 5 is days away, the features, specifications, camera samples and even the price of the smartphone have surfaced online.

Business Standard compiles the latest details of the OnePlus 5 as available online:

The name

Oneplus 5 leaked specifications
The next iteration of the flagship device from the stable of OnePlus would be named OnePlus 5. This, however, is yet to be confirmed by the company. In Chinese culture, numeric 4 is considered bad omen, so the buzz is that the smartphone manufacturer would skip number 4, and the device coming after OnePlus 3 would bear the OnePlus 5 moniker. 

Display

According to the specifications leaked through online retailer Oppo mart, the OnePlus 5 smartphone is to carry the legacy 5.5-inch screen size but with a major bump in screen resolution. The smartphone screen would be raised to quad-HD resolution from the full-HD resolution standard across all OnePlus devices so far.

Camera

OnePlus 5 camera details
Recently, an India Today news report revealed that the OnePlus 5 would feature a dual-camera set-up at the rear. This has also been mentioned in the specifications revealed by Oppo mart. Shedding more light on camera details, the online mobile phone retailer reveals that the smartphone would feature dual 12-megapixel (MP) camera at the rear and an 8 MP camera at the front. 

Not just camera specifications, some images said to have been clicked by OnePlus 5 also emerged on the internet and were shared by True-Tech. The device make and model number in the images’ EXIF information shows OnePlus 5.

Here is a photo gallery of the images that are ssaid to have been taken using the OnePlus 5:



Processor

OnePlus has a history of using the best of Qualcomm’s processor in smartphones. In the same tradition, one might assume that the next flagship from OnePlus would feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, the latest SoC from Qualcomm.

Storage and RAM

The OnePlus 5 is touted to feature 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB of RAM in the base model. This could go up to 256 GB of internal memory with 8GB of RAM. Though the leaked specifications mention 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB RAM, there are chances that the specifications take note of just one variant; there could be more variants with higher internal storage and memory launching alongside or later than OnePlus 5 (the same way as the company launched OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T).

Software

The OnePlus 5 is speculated to boot Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. For international version, the device might run Oxygen OS – stock Android with value additions from OnePlus – and Hydrogen OS in China.

Tentative launch date

The Oppo mart is currently showing June 2017 as the estimated time of OnePlus 5 deliveries. Even a Verge news report shows that the smartphone might launch sometime this summer.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

OnePlus 5 coming next month? Here's all we know about the smartphone so far

From dual set-up rear camera to other specs, internet is inundated with buzz and leaks on the device

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is set to soon unveil the next iteration of its flagship device OnePlus 5. The company’s announcement came from CEO Pete Lau in the form of an illustrative image suggesting the development progress on the new OnePlus device, on Chinese social networking website Weibo.

Even as the official launch of the OnePlus 5 is days away, the features, specifications, camera samples and even the price of the smartphone have surfaced online.

Business Standard compiles the latest details of the OnePlus 5 as available online:

The name

Oneplus 5 leaked specifications
The next iteration of the flagship device from the stable of OnePlus would be named OnePlus 5. This, however, is yet to be confirmed by the company. In Chinese culture, numeric 4 is considered bad omen, so the buzz is that the smartphone manufacturer would skip number 4, and the device coming after OnePlus 3 would bear the OnePlus 5 moniker. 

Display

According to the specifications leaked through online retailer Oppo mart, the OnePlus 5 smartphone is to carry the legacy 5.5-inch screen size but with a major bump in screen resolution. The smartphone screen would be raised to quad-HD resolution from the full-HD resolution standard across all OnePlus devices so far.

Camera

OnePlus 5 camera details
Recently, an India Today news report revealed that the OnePlus 5 would feature a dual-camera set-up at the rear. This has also been mentioned in the specifications revealed by Oppo mart. Shedding more light on camera details, the online mobile phone retailer reveals that the smartphone would feature dual 12-megapixel (MP) camera at the rear and an 8 MP camera at the front. 

Not just camera specifications, some images said to have been clicked by OnePlus 5 also emerged on the internet and were shared by True-Tech. The device make and model number in the images’ EXIF information shows OnePlus 5.

Here is a photo gallery of the images that are ssaid to have been taken using the OnePlus 5:



Processor

OnePlus has a history of using the best of Qualcomm’s processor in smartphones. In the same tradition, one might assume that the next flagship from OnePlus would feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, the latest SoC from Qualcomm.

Storage and RAM

The OnePlus 5 is touted to feature 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB of RAM in the base model. This could go up to 256 GB of internal memory with 8GB of RAM. Though the leaked specifications mention 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB RAM, there are chances that the specifications take note of just one variant; there could be more variants with higher internal storage and memory launching alongside or later than OnePlus 5 (the same way as the company launched OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T).

Software

The OnePlus 5 is speculated to boot Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. For international version, the device might run Oxygen OS – stock Android with value additions from OnePlus – and Hydrogen OS in China.

Tentative launch date

The Oppo mart is currently showing June 2017 as the estimated time of OnePlus 5 deliveries. Even a Verge news report shows that the smartphone might launch sometime this summer.

image
Business Standard
177 22