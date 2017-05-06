OnePlus 5 coming next month? Here's all we know about the smartphone so far

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to soon unveil the next iteration of its flagship device 5. The company’s announcement came from CEO Pete Lau in the form of an illustrative image suggesting the development progress on the new device, on Chinese social networking website Weibo.

Even as the official launch of the 5 is days away, the features, specifications, samples and even the price of the smartphone have surfaced online.

Business Standard compiles the latest details of the 5 as available online:

The name

The next iteration of the flagship device from the stable of would be named 5. This, however, is yet to be confirmed by the company. In Chinese culture, numeric 4 is considered bad omen, so the buzz is that the smartphone manufacturer would skip number 4, and the device coming after 3 would bear the 5 moniker.

Display

According to the specifications leaked through online retailer Oppo mart, the 5 smartphone is to carry the legacy 5.5-inch screen size but with a major bump in screen resolution. The smartphone screen would be raised to quad-HD resolution from the full-HD resolution standard across all devices so far.

Camera

Recently, an India Today report revealed that the 5 would feature a dual- set-up at the rear. This has also been mentioned in the specifications revealed by Oppo mart. Shedding more light on details, the online mobile phone retailer reveals that the smartphone would feature dual 12-megapixel (MP) at the rear and an 8 MP at the front.

Not just specifications, some images said to have been clicked by 5 also emerged on the internet and were shared by True-Tech. The device make and model number in the images’ EXIF information shows 5.

Here is a photo gallery of the images that are ssaid to have been taken using the 5:

Processor

has a history of using the best of Qualcomm’s processor in smartphones. In the same tradition, one might assume that the next flagship from would feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, the latest SoC from Qualcomm.

Storage and RAM

The 5 is touted to feature 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB of RAM in the base model. This could go up to 256 GB of internal memory with 8GB of RAM. Though the leaked specifications mention 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB RAM, there are chances that the specifications take note of just one variant; there could be more variants with higher internal storage and memory launching alongside or later than 5 (the same way as the company launched 3 and 3T).

Software

The 5 is speculated to boot 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. For international version, the device might run Oxygen OS – stock with value additions from – and Hydrogen OS in China.

Tentative launch date