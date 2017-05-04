Oppo launches front dual camera selfie-centric F3 smartphone for Rs 19,999

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone
manufacturer, launched selfie-centric F3 smartphone
at Rs 19,999 in India. The Oppo
F3 is a trimmed down version of Oppo
F3 Plus, which was launch in March with a staggering price tag of Rs 30,990.
The selfie-centric smartphone
features dual-camera at the front and that is the major selling point of the device. The dual-camera set up at the front sports one 16-megapixel (MP), 1.3-inch sensor, f/2.0 aperture camera and wide-angle 8 MP camera. On the rear, the Oppo
F3 Plus sports a 13-megapixel 1.3-inch sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and LED flash
On the front, the 16 MP camera allows 76.4-degree scene capturing, which is ideal for normal selfies. However, to capture group selfies and to bring more objects in the frame, the 8 MP shooter at the front sports extra wide-angle 120-degree lens that allows 105-degree field-of-view (FoV).
Based on scene recognition, the Oppo
F3 suggests the use of appropriate lens for better pictures. Manual control for lens selection is available so that user could change lens preference as and when required. For additional camera utilities, the Oppo
F3 comes installed with the Beautify 4.0 app, Selfie
Panorama, Screen Flash, and Palm Shutter.
On the specification front, the dual-sim Oppo
F3 smartphone
runs ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone
sports a 5.5-inch fullHD screen protected with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone
is powered by MediaTek MT6750T6 processor – an octa-core SoC that runs at 1.5GHz frequency. The device has 64 GB of internal storage, expandable using dedicated microSD card, and 4 GB of RAM. Keeping the show running is a 3200 mAh non-removable battery.
Pre orders for the Oppo
F3 starts today and will continue until 12 May. The sale will begin on 13 May.
