Panasonic sets up R&D units with TCS, Tata Elxsi

The Japanese company plans to invest Rs 240 crore over the next five years

Japanese consumer electronics major has engaged with Indian IT and engineering services providers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and to develop smart solutions and products for customers in and neighbouring countries.



The company has identified as its third major research and development (R&D) centre after Japan and the US. The company earned Rs 9,600 crore revenue from last year, two per cent of the Japanese giant’s overall turnover.



will invest Rs 240 crore over five years for developments in areas such as connected home appliances, mobility, energy, storage solution and security.



“This investment is about 10 per cent of our revenue expectations from the new businesses in India, South Asia, and Africa,” said Manish Sharma, president and chief executive officer of and



The company has set up two overseas development centres in Bengaluru as part of its R&D activities in through Innovation Centre in Gurugram, earlier Gurgaon. The centre at a office in Bengaluru employs about 60 software engineers. The other was set up about a month ago on Tata Elxsi’s campus.



The company termed the facility at as the first innovation hub from and would work on solutions for connected community, mobility, energy and industrial internet of things.



will bring in its industry know-how and global innovation practices to create an ecosystem for to shape up the future of product strategy, the Japanese firm said.



“It is important to be close to where the technology development happens. Last month, we opened another offshore development centre at and now opened an innovation centre at This initiative is pretty deep-rooted. The one at is only for appliances and will look at the development of artificial intelligence and internet of things solutions,” said Sharma.



Sharma expects to contribute nearly four per cent to Panasonic’s overall revenue by 2019, adding the service providers will work on the technology for the facilities and will make investments.



is recruiting software engineers for the innovation hub at and expects to hire 100 in a few years. “We will hire mainly from the top institutes (such as IITs),” Sharma said.



Ayan Pramanik