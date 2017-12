Baba Ramdev’s Ayurved Limited (PAL), country’s fastest growing FMCG company, will invest Rs 671 crore in for setting up food and herbal processing unit.

The company inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government to set up the unit in Bijetala village of Rajnandgaon. The facility would come up 500 acres area, about 100 kms from the state capital.

According to the company officials, the project would generate direct employment for 2200 persons besides indirect employment for 22 million people. Nearly 20 billion farmers would be benefited.

will manufacture and process honey, amla juice, aloe vera juice, tomato ketchup, frozen vegetables, rice and pulses in the proposed facility. The company already has around 50 manufacturing units across the country that produces products in the categories of personal care and food.

The company manufactures more than 900 products including 45 types of cosmetic products and 30 types of food products. According to the company, all the products manufactured by are made from Ayurveda and natural components.

The investment is part of Government’s commitment to promote food processing sector in the state, which is one of the rising sectors, that has gained significant momentum in the recent years. With optimistic growth and profitability factors due to its immense potential for value addition, the sector is among the few that serves as a vital link between the agriculture and industrial segments of the economy.

“ is setting new benchmarks and standards in creating a mark in the food processing sector and other states in India are looking up to us for inspiration,” Chief Minister said while handing over industries registration certificate to the PAL.

With the presence of Patanjali, Chhattisgarh’s potential in food processing sector will be enhanced and will bring more B2B opportunity for food processing in the State, he added.