Paytm emerges as largest UPI transaction platform in February

With around 68-million transaction financial services platform, Paytm, on Thursday said it was the largest contributor to the overall volume of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in February. This is within two months after the full roll out in January. Google had earlier claimed its payments platform Tez was the largest contributor to UPI transactions. The platform supports all payments instrument and has driven the overall growth in transactions over the past month. "The company has consistently contributed a larger share of UPI transactions with every passing month.

In December, Paytm contributed 33 million to the overall transaction volume for UPI, which rose to 51 million in January. This rapid growth is on the back of its vast user-base, wide acceptability and the network effect of multiple use-cases," the company said.