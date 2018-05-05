PMO asks agencies to identify beneficiaries of NuPower-Videocon loan case

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation and the income tax department to probe transactions involving Renewables, Industries and other related parties in connection with the Rs 32.5 billion ICICI Bank- loan case. The wants the agencies to identify the actual beneficiaries of these transactions made in India and abroad. This is the first time the has directly stepped into the case, seeking a detailed investigation. “This ministry is issuing direction for inspection of the books of accounts and papers of Renewables Pvt Ltd, Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd, Pacific Capital Services Pvt Ltd and Industries… to reach at the bottom of the nature of the transactions and the issues,” the said in a letter sent to the agencies, which have been investigating the matter. The letter, which cited the sequence of transactions among these since 2008, directed the probe agencies to identify the beneficiaries of such transactions, besides identifying the violations of the Act, if any, and action accordingly. Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the note. According to the letter, issued a week ago, the Registrar of (RoC) has done a detailed analysis of transactions among the entities mentioned above. “The sequence of transactions, which was reported widely, has been verified by the RoC from documents filed by the respective companies,” the letter noted. Citing RoC findings, it said that in 2008, Videocon group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot and Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, promoted Renewables. Dhoot and his associates held a 50 per cent stake in the company and the remaining was held by and Pacific Capital, a company owned by his father and Chanda Kochhar’s brother’s wife, Neelam Advani. Widening the probe PMO directs probe agencies to inspect the books of accounts of NuPower, Videocon Industries and related entities

Raises doubts on frequent changes in the shareholding pattern among entities

Says there were allegations of conflicting transactions

Notes the matter was beyond the scope of RoC enquiry The second company Supreme Energy (SEPL), which was owned by Dhoot, became a 94.99 per cent shareholder in NuPower by March 2010 following transfer of shareholding from Dhoot to Kochhar and subsequently from Kochhar and his Pacific Capital to SEPL.

Kochhar held a 4.99 per cent stake in NuPower then. The same year, Dhoot transferred his entire shareholding in SEPL to his associate Mahesh Chandra Pungalia, who transferred his shareholding in 2012 and 2013 to Pinnacle Energy, a trust where is managing trustee.