Praj Industries bets on 2G ethanol plants

For Ltd, which was so far facing a slump in new orders, could swing the needle as it recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for plants. However, analysts add, equity funding and successful implementation of these projects would be key.

For the financial year 2015-2016, contributed 58% to Praj's order intake. This share has now risen to 62% in the September 2016 ended quarter. It is bound to change further with plant orders.

"Definitely with these three projects coming in, business will change further. Although the idea was to be keen on all businesses, but if we get to increase business in ethanol, we are more than happy," said Pramod Chaudhari, executive chairman, Praj Industries.

The had earlier guided to maintain 50:50 ratio between its and non- business, but that is now changing.

On December 7, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and signed a binding for a cost sharing agreement to set up a biomass plant at Dahej, Gujarat and Panipat (Haryana). Similarly, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Praj signed a for technology transfer for setting up of biomass bio-refinery at Bargarh, Odisha.

Mrinalini Chetty and Siddhartha Khemka in a Centrum Wealth Research report in October said: "Order intake declined by 46% year on year (YoY) to Rs 200 crore, taking the total order book to Rs 1,025 crore, down 11%. We believe, the bulk of the company's growth is back ended and would take time to witness the benefits of the same in its financial performance."

The company expects the final agreement to be with three of the four plants to be completed by the end of the current financial year or latest by the beginning of the financial year 2017-2018.

"As is core, was mandatory, and one needs to scale up the value chain or go absolute. The other non- business cannot swing the needle for them. Order visibility was lower for the companies as major orders came from the sugar companies and even if the state of the sugar companies improved banks are weary of funding their projects," said an analyst from a domestic brokerage firm who did not wish to be identified.

However, a lot of the company's success hinges on the financing and the execution of these orders.

"Working capital is not a problem as we are a debt free company. For the equity component, we will evaluate other options, including getting into internal accruals taking loan from banks," Chaudhari said. Praj's total expected investment in each of the planned plant is in the range of Rs 350 to Rs 400 crore, he added.

In addition to the projects, the company has won a Rs 235 crore order from Brazil's Petrobras is also crucial. "Getting the Petrobras order is important as will take time to ramp up and there is a lot of gamble on it," said the analyst earlier quoted in the story. Chaudhari did not share an update on the Petrobras order.

There are other challenges. Sourcing required feedstock for large-scale projects is one of them, analysts said. Chaudhari agreed issues around aggregation of the supply chain need to be addressed.

" will become an inflection point both for the sector and the company. The main challenge is the whole concept is new and one needs to make it more and more viable and cost attractive," Chaudhari pointed out as the likely challenges that the new segment poses.