RBI order may bump up ARCs' valuations

The Reserve Bank of India’s dispensation to allow asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to hold more than 26% stake in distressed assets might bump up the valuations of the ARCs for foreign investors. The rule puts ARCs in a commanding position in deciding how an asset resolution should happen, something they could not do so far because of their limited shareholding.

Technically, the latest rules give ARCs freedom to become owner of the stressed firm and drive the resolution process. “We will now have better level of control and more say in how the company ...