Loss-making operator Communications will shut down voice call service from December 1 and its customers can move to other networks by the end of the year, as per direction issued by regulator Trai on Friday.



The Regulatory Authority of (Trai) in direction to all operators said that RCom on October 31, 2017 intimated it that "RCL (Reliancprovidingations Limited) shall provide only to its customers and as a result will discontinue to provide voice services to the subscribers... with effect from 1st December 2017."



RCom informed Trai that it is providing 2G and 4G services in eight circles of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, UP East and West, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.



The Anil Ambani-led firm has informed Trai that the company will be upgrading network of Sistema Shyam Teleservices, which has been merged with it, to provide 4G services in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP West, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat and Kolkata service areas.



Trai said that RCom has informed it has sent all the necessary information regarding closure of along with option to port out any operators in case subscriber do not wish to continue with of the company.



The regulator has directed RCom to not reject any porting out request of its subscribers and asked all operators to accept request of RCom subscribers till December 31, 2017.



RCom, reeling under debt of around Rs 46,000 crore, decided to shut down its voice call services after it failed to close its wireless business merger deal with in the beginning of this month.



RCom and in September last year had signed a binding agreement to merge their mobile businesses. But, RCom said the agreement lapsed owing to legal and regulatory uncertainties, objections by interested parties and delays in receiving relevant approvals.