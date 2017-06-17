Reliance Industries: Adding more legs to growth

With its announcement to ramp up gas production, Reliance Industries (RIL) has finally addressed the issue of declining gas volumes from the Krishna Godavari (KG-D6) fields. Thus, the investment of $6 billion or Rs 40,000 crore in association with British Petroleum (BP) for developing about 3 trillion cubic feet of discovered gas resources in KG-D6 block is expected to benefit the company, albeit in the longer term. Analysts feel the plan to develop existing discoveries in D6 is a clear positive and a fresh round of capex could rub off on the stock. Earnings upgrades, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?